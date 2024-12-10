Indiana Supreme Court again clears way for Corcoran execution

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Supreme Court has rejected another request to block the execution of Joseph Corcoran.

The justices voted 3-2 again to clear the way for Corcoran’s scheduled execution next week.

The court’s majority found that Corcoran, who has been diagnosed with delusions and paranoid schizophrenia, is competent to waive all appeals and be executed.

Corcoran’s attorneys argued he is not mentally competent to make that decision, and that he is too severely mentally ill to qualify for lethal injection.

Corcoran, who killed four people in 1997, is set to be Indiana’s first execution in 15 years.

In the majority opinion, Justice Molter wrote:

First, Corcoran does not wish to pursue post-conviction relief. Our Court has already concluded he is competent to make that decision, and a key premise of the State Public Defender’s submissions is that nothing has changed about Corcoran’s condition since then. Second, the submissions do not demonstrate a reasonable possibility that Corcoran is entitled to relief. We agree with the State that the State Public Defender has not made the substantial threshold showing that Corcoran’s mental illness prevents him from rationally understanding why the State seeks to impose the death penalty. To the contrary, Corcoran has demonstrated that he does have a rational understanding. As he explained in his recent affidavit, he “understand[s] that if this Court rejects [his] counsel’s petition the death warrant will be carried out.” Affidavit at 2, ¶ 4. He “will then be put to death for the heinous crime [he] committed,” and he understands the “execution will end [his] life.” Id.

Justice Goff and Chief Justice Loretta Rush disagreed with Molter.

In the dissent, Goff wrote:

The evidence submitted by Corcoran’s attorneys reveals a documented history of severe mental illness, an inability to cooperate with counsel, and a desire to be executed to escape prison—all of which raise substantial questions about his current mental capacity. As a result, we should stay Corcoran’s execution to allow his attorneys to seek successive postconviction relief to litigate his current competency. But at a minimum, we should stay Corcoran’s execution and order a psychiatric examination. Corcoran has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia by multiple experts. Due to that diagnosis, he has persistently displayed an irrational ability to assess and act on his own legal options. And, by his own words, he wants to be executed to avoid being incarcerated for the rest of his life. The bedrock of our constitutional order rests on the premise that punishment must align with moral culpability. With the evidence before us, executing Corcoran without first assessing his current mental competence defies this foundational principle.

Joseph Corcoran’s scheduled execution is Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

