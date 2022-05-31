Crime Watch 8

Indiana Supreme Court declines to hear appeal of police impersonator accused of rape

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Supreme court announced Tuesday it will not hear the appeal of John Mangus.

Mangus is serving a seven-year sentence after pleading guilty to a count of rape.

Mangus admitted to impersonating a police officer and sexually assaulting a Delaware County woman in 2016.

Police say that he also threatened to kill the woman and a child that was in the house.

The Indiana Court of Appeals had rejected Mangus’ claims that he was “coerced” into making the guilty plea when his attorney told him he could get 30 years in prison if convicted by a jury.