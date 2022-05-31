Crime Watch 8

Indiana Supreme Court declines to hear appeal of police impersonator accused of rape

by: Brady Gibson
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Supreme court announced Tuesday it will not hear the appeal of John Mangus.

Mangus is serving a seven-year sentence after pleading guilty to a count of rape.

Mangus admitted to impersonating a police officer and sexually assaulting a Delaware County woman in 2016.

Police say that he also threatened to kill the woman and a child that was in the house.

The Indiana Court of Appeals had rejected Mangus’ claims that he was “coerced” into making the guilty plea when his attorney told him he could get 30 years in prison if convicted by a jury.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

More than 1,000 kids are waitlisted as Big Brothers Big Sisters seeks new volunteers

Life.Style.Live! /

Food banks brace for more need as enhanced SNAP benefits end

Local /

Accordion champion attempts Guinness world record at IMS with Mario Andretti

Indiana News /

Taco Bell is running out of Mexican Pizza

News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.