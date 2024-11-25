Indiana Supreme Court to decide whether to block execution of Joseph Corcoran

(WISH) — The Indiana Supreme Court as soon as next week will decide whether to block the state’s first execution since 2009.

The Indiana Supreme Court has given Joseph Corcoran’s attorneys until Tuesday to file arguments why his execution should be stopped.

Corcoran’s attorneys hope to convince the court he is too severely mentally ill to qualify for the death penalty, which would violate the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution as cruel and unusual punishment.

Joseph Edward Corcoran, 49, of Fort Wayne, was found guilty in the shooting deaths on July 26, 1997, of four men.

The men included his brother, James Corcoran, 30; his sister’s fiancé, Robert Turner, 32; and two friends of James, Timothy Bricker, 30, and Doug Stillwell. Joseph Corcoran used a Ruger Mini-14 semi-automatic rifle in the shooting inside the home he lived in with his sister, Murderpedia reports.

He was sentenced Aug. 26, 1999.

Prosecutors have until next Tuesday to respond.

The Supreme Court says it will make a decision after receiving both filings.

Corcoran is set to be put to death on Dec. 18.