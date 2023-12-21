Indiana Supreme Court says January hearing in Delphi murders case will be livestreamed

Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen is escorted Oct. 31, 2023, in the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People in Indiana and around the world will be able to follow an upcoming hearing in the Delphi murders case in real-time.

The Indiana Supreme Court announced Thursday that oral arguments will be livestreamed beginning at 11 a.m. on Jan. 18, 2024.

The state’s highest court is expected to hear requests from Richard Allen, the suspect charged with two counts of murder in the 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

Allen has maintained his innocence since his arrest in October 2022.

Allen has asked the state supreme court to reinstate his original defense lawyers and remove Special Judge Frances Gull, of Allen County, from his tial.

Judge Gull previously ordered attorneys Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi removed from Allen’s defense team, citing what she called “gross negligence.” A leak of evidence, including crime scene photos, was traced back to the attorneys’ office but not to an employee of the firm.

Allen’s attorneys says Gull is biased against them and Allen and have asked the state’s high court to replace her.

His trial is currently set for October 2024.

More information about the Jan. 18 livestream will be available in the near future.

