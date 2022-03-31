Crime Watch 8

Indiana teen charged in death of girl, 6, to remain in jail

(WISH file photo)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A judge says a 15-year-old boy accused of molesting and fatally strangling a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl last year will remain held at a county jail as he awaits trial.

The boy’s attorneys asked a St. Joseph County judge during a Wednesday court hearing to send the teen back to the county’s juvenile facility.

But the judge repeatedly denied those requests, saying that while the situation was not ideal the juvenile center will not take the young defendant.

The boy is being held in the St. Joseph County Jail. He’s charged as an adult in the March 2021 death of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

The Zone Extra: March 31, 2022

High School - The Zone /

Wayne Township EL student population increases, offers Language Assistance Program

INside Story /

Impact of opening US petroleum reserve is unclear as gas prices hammer couriers

Local /

‘Mean Girls’ musical-comedy comes to Indy’s Old National Centre stage

All Indiana /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.