Crime Watch 8

Indiana teen charged in death of girl, 6, to remain in jail

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A judge says a 15-year-old boy accused of molesting and fatally strangling a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl last year will remain held at a county jail as he awaits trial.

The boy’s attorneys asked a St. Joseph County judge during a Wednesday court hearing to send the teen back to the county’s juvenile facility.

But the judge repeatedly denied those requests, saying that while the situation was not ideal the juvenile center will not take the young defendant.

The boy is being held in the St. Joseph County Jail. He’s charged as an adult in the March 2021 death of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.