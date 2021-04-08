Crime Watch 8

Indiana trooper charged with sexual battery, false reporting

Indiana State Police trooper Ryan Griffith is facing charges of sexual battery and false reporting, according to ISP. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

JASPER, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana State Police trooper was arrested Thursday morning for sexual battery in Crawford County, according to state police.

ISP trooper Ryan Griffith, a four-year veteran of the force, is facing charges of sexual battery and false reporting. Griffith is accused of touching a female victim in an unwanted matter at a home in Crawford County in February.

The crime was originally reported to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department before ISP in Jasper were asked to conduct an investigation into Griffith.

Police say Griffith is also accused of providing false information to investigators during the investigation. The investigation into Griffith was turned over to a special prosecutor who determined he be charged with sexual battery and false reporting.

He was taken into custody Thursday morning without incident. He is being held in the Crawford County Jail on a $7,500 cash bond.

Griffith was placed on administrative leave without pay until the criminal proceedings against him are complete. ISP says an internal investigation will be conducted to determine if Griffith will face departmental discipline.