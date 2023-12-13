Indiana trooper fires gun during Indianapolis traffic stop

Just after 11:30 p.m. Dec. 12, 2023, a search for two people who fled a traffic stop, leading to a police shooting, was underway around the intersection of West 30th Street and Beeler Avenue in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A trooper on Tuesday night fired a gun after two of three people in a traffic stop fled from an Indianapolis intersection, Indiana State Police say.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a search for the pair who fled was underway around the intersection of West 30th Street and Beeler Avenue. That’s on the border of Indianapolis and the town of Speedway on the west side of Marion County just west of Moeller Road.

The trooper at 9:12 p.m. Tuesday saw a 2021 Kia that had been reported stolen. A license plate check confirmed the Kia was stolen, and the trooper followed it to 30th and Beeler, turned on emergency lights, and began to make a traffic stop. The Kia turned north on Beeler and pulled to the right side of the road, a news release from state police says.

Three people were inside the Kia, state police say.

“While the trooper was speaking with the occupants one person complied and was taken into custody, one person fled on foot and the third person fled in the vehicle,” the release said. “During the encounter the trooper discharged his firearm however at this time it is not believed anyone was struck by gunfire or injured.”

The Kia was found a short distance from the intersection, the release says.

Police from Indianapolis and Speedway were assisting state police in the search on Tuesday night.

The trooper, who was not identified in the release, will be placed on administrative leave, a standard practice for state police.

The release did not say if the trooper had a bodycam or a dashcam that may have recorded the shooting.