Indiana trooper patrolling for speeders nets Alabama homicide suspect

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on Dec. 22, 2015. (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A trooper who pulled over a driver for speeding on Wednesday afternoon in Delaware County later learned the man was wanted for a homicide in Alabama, Indiana State Police say.

Andalusia, Alabama, police say Treyvous Cobbins, 22, of Evergreen, Alabama, was killed in a shooting on the night of Oct. 20 at Foxwood Village Apartments.

Teddy Donnell Cozart, 20, of Andalusia, Alabama, was taken to the Delaware County, Indiana, jail to await extradition to Alabama. He was pulled over driving a red Ford Focus.

Trooper Corey Bell was patrolling U.S. 35 about 5 miles south of the border of Muncie. That’s near the unincorporated community of Mount Pleasant and just south of the Prairie Creek Reservoir in southeastern Delaware County.

Bell was patrolling the area after complaints from local residents about vehicles driving too fast in the area.

News 8 has reached out to the Delaware County sheriff for a jail-booking photo of Cozart.

Andalusia is a city of about 8,700 residents that sits about a 90-minute drive north of the Gulf of Mexico city of Destin, Florida.