Crime Watch 8

Indiana trooper shoots suspect wanted on gun, drug charges

A person was taken to a hospital after ditching a car and being shot by an Indiana trooper in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the south side of Indianapolis, Indiana State Police say. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was taken to the hospital in stable condition after being shot by a state trooper Monday morning in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the city’s south side, Indiana State Police say.

Police confirmed in a morning social media post that the shooting took place on McFarland Drive near Southport Road. Police say no officers were injured.

Indiana State Police knew the suspect, Christopher Crouch, 36, of Ninevah, was staying in a hotel near I-65 and Southport Road.

When police moved in the suspect, he got in his car and took off, leading police on a very short chase from 300-400 yards, before he drove his car up an embankment and into a pond.

The suspect’s car, a white, four-door sedan, ended up with half of the front end underwater. State police said late Monday afternoon that the car was stolen Friday from Terre Haute.

Police said Crouch was wanted on several felony drug and gun charges.

Around 10:10 a.m. Monday, three troopers had tracked the guy to the Quality Inn near McFarland Boulevard and Southport Crossing Drive. “They happened to encounter the suspect in a public area of the hotel,” said Sgt. John Perrine of Indiana State Police.

When the wanted man drove his car into the Sundance apartment complex pond, he wasn’t ready to give up. He made his way to shore and took off running again. He gave police a reason to add more felony gun charges.

“The suspect was armed as he was fleeing from officers. One of the troopers involved exchanged gunfire with the suspect. At this point, we believe the suspect fired at least one round,” Perrine said.

That one round missed the police, but the police didn’t miss the suspect. He was hit once in the exchange, which required a trip to the hospital.

Police have not confirmed who fired first.

In the hours following the shooting, police combed the landscaping of the apartment complex looking for evidence.

The white, four-door sedan could hold a treasure trove of evidence for police.

The nasty weather and abundance of caution not to contaminate the crime scene slowed the investigation.

The white car could be sitting in the pond for the better part of the day.

News release

Indiana State Police shared a news release shortly after this story was first posted Monday afternoon.

“Indianapolis, IN – February 27, 2023 at approximately 10:08 a.m. three Indiana State Troopers were involved in an incident that led to one trooper exchanging gunfire with a suspect. No officers were injured in this incident, the suspect was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. “Preliminary investigation determined the troopers were following investigative leads to locate 36 year old Christopher Crouch of Nineveh Indiana, who was wanted on several felony warrants. Their investigation led them to the Quality Inn near McFarland Blvd and Southport Crossing Drive. When one of the troopers went into the lobby of the hotel, they saw Crouch coming out of a room and into the hallway. Crouch ran for the exit and the trooper pursued. He was able to get into a white car and drive away, another trooper was able to pursue the white car with his police car. Crouch drove a short distance with the trooper behind him, he then drove over a curb, over an embankment and into a pond off of Southport Crossing Drive. After he crashed into the pond Crouch got out of the car and ran south. The Trooper was chasing Crouch on foot when he came to the edge of a second pond, he stopped and the trooper could see a gun in his hand. The trooper gave several commands to drop the weapon before the exchange of gunfire. “Immediately after the exchange of gunfire, the troopers on scene rendered medical aid to the suspect, who had an injury consistent with a gunshot wound. Paramedics were called to the scene and troopers continued medical aid until they arrived. The suspect was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition. Investigators are still on scene collecting evidence, that evidence will be submitted to the crime lab for further analyzation. It was determined the white car Crouch used to flee from police was stolen from Terre Haute February 24, 2023. “This information is preliminary and this investigation is still active. All crimes mentioned in this release are alleged and all suspects are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in court. Indiana State Police news release