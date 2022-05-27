Crime Watch 8

Indiana troopers seize $1 million worth of cocaine during traffic stop

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Around 4 p.m. Thursday, Indiana State Police said Friday that they discovered 44 pounds of cocaine worth $1 million during a routine compliance inspection.

A state trooper had stopped a tractor-trailer at mile marker 37 on eastbound Interstate 70 when the cocaine was discovered after a consented search. The mile marker is near the State Road 243 interchange that leads to Putnamville.

The trooper observed criminal indicators during a conversation with the driver, Leonardo Hernandez, 38, of Miami, Florida, and a passenger, Rolando Bermudez Acevedo. They were taken into custody and put in the Putnam County Jail in Greencastle.

Hernandez and Acevedo were charged with dealing a narcotic drug, and possession of a narcotic drug.

The tractor-trailer was enroute from Phoenix to Indianapolis.

Photo provided/Indiana State Police