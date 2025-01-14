2 safety incidents involving women reported at IU Bloomington campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana University Police are investigating two public safety incidents against women that happened the weekend before classes started on Monday.

The first incident involved a man taking pictures of young women from a van. He has been caught and banned from campus for one year.

The second incident involved a man pretending to be an IU-specific ride-share driver. He attempted to get a female student in his car. She did not get in the vehicle and reported the incident to police. He is at large. The woman told police he was a white, brunette male in a black SUV with an IU sticker on it.

IU police said the women in both situations were involved in Greek life or potential new members of Greek organizations. They were on campus before classes started for sorority recruitment. There was no reason to believe they were targeted for being affiliated with Greek life.

Hannah Skibba is the public information officer for IU Police Department. She says IU offers a ride-share service for students similar to commercial services such as Uber and Lyft. “That is something that you have to schedule and kind of request, just as you were to with an Uber or a Lyft. So, that is not something that will just be randomly picking people up on the side of the road. You will know that you’ve requested a ride.”

Skibba says the service was not active at the time of the incident because it was during winter break.

Hope Paredes is an IU senior majoring in exercise science. She was fearful after learning about these issues. “(It) makes me feel a little bit uncomfortable and unsafe.”

Chloe Jones is another IU student who feels unsafe given the incidents. She is a sophomore majoring in film. “Very unsafe. It is such a big campus. Anything can happen anywhere.”

Skibba says IU police officers are stepping up patrols but she encourages students to take headphones out, walk in groups and look up from their phones. “We really are just reminding people to be aware of your surroundings. If something feels off, trust your gut and call us if you see any suspicious activity.”

Jones said, “It makes me feel a little more secure, but there’s only so much they can do especially as night gets later. But, it’s really good that they are stepping up their patrols.”

Paredes said that IU Police “adding more people or basically looking out for this guy makes me feel a little bit more comfortable. Whenever I see police around I feel more comfortable and safer.”