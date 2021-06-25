Crime Watch 8

Indiana woman, 82, found stabbed to death in lakeside home

by: The Associated Press
ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — Police are investigating the slaying of an 82-year-old woman whose stabbing death inside her lakeside home is the first homicide in several years in a northeastern Indiana county.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says Wilma Ball was found dead Wednesday in her home on Lake James, where officers noticed “unusual and suspicious” circumstances.

WPTA-TV reports that the county coroner’s office ruled Ball’s death a homicide, making it the first homicide reported in Steuben County in nearly five years.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Mike Meeks said Thursday that Ball was stabbed and there were no suspects but the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

