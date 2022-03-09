Crime Watch 8

Indiana woman who killed 3 children at bus stop released from prison

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — The Rochester woman who hit and killed three children at a bus stop was released from prison Wednesday.

In October 2018, Alyssa Shepherd drove her pickup truck past a school bus on State Road 25 near Rochester that had its lights on and its stop arm extended.

Shepherd hit four children as they crossed the highway to board the bus, killing 6-year-old twins Xzavier and Mason Ingle and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl.

Shepherd was convicted in 2019 of three counts of reckless homicide, criminal recklessness, and passing a school bus causing injury.

A judge sentenced Shepherd to 4 years in prison. Her release Wednesday is six months ahead of schedule.

Shepherd will serve 3 years of home detention, followed by 3 years of probation. Her license is suspended until 2032.