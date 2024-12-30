Police shooting reported on East 30th Street

Illuminated red and blue police lights on the roof of an IMPD patrol car. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police shooting happened Monday afternoon, and no officers were hurt, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Initially, police said they were at an “active incident” Monday afternoon on East 30th Street. The “incident” was in the 6500 block of East 30th Street, which is between North Arlington and Shadeland avenues on the city’s east side.

IMPD initially said the area was not safe. Shortly before 5 p.m., the area was deemed to be safe again.

The computer-aided dispatch system showed a gunshot scene unsafe issued at 4:18 p.m. Monday at East 30th Street and North Shadeland Avenue.

Earlier, the dispatch system also showed a chase that began at 4:12 p.m. Monday in the 6900 block of Pendleton Pike, which is west of the intersection of East 38th Street and Shadeland Avenue.