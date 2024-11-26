Shooting at assisted living facility leaves man dead, another injured

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died after he and another man were shot Monday night in the kitchen of an assisted living facility across the street from Community East Hospital, Indianapolis police say.

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called about 7:20 p.m. Monday to a report of a person shot at 1301 N. Ritter Ave., the Rosewalk at Lutherwoods assisted living facility. That’s about 2 miles southeast of the I-70 interchange for Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side.

An IMPD captain says medics and officers found the man who died with gunshot wounds in the kitchen. He was taken in critical condition to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where he died in surgery.

Police say the other man shot was found elsewhere and taken to Eskenazi Hospital. The boyfriend’s condition was not immediately available.

Investigators think a woman who works at the assisted living center had brought her boyfriend to the facility. He doesn’t work there, but was in the facility’s kitchen when he got into a fight and shots were fired.

The woman was arrested, although it was not immediately clear what charges she faced.

A representative for Rosewalk at Lutherwoods declined comment. American Senior Communities operates the facility that provides assisted living apartments, respite care, and outpatient therapy.