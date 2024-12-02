Armed carjacking suspect in custody, two others at large, IMPD says

IMPD was seeking the public's help identifying two of three armed carjacking suspects, pictured above, who stole a vehicle near the Children's Museum of Indianapolis on Nov. 30, 2024, and led police on a chase. (Provided Photos/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A suspect in an armed carjacking was arrested early Saturday morning, and Indianapolis police say two more suspects are still on the run.

The arrest was announced on social media Monday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says just after midnight Saturday, police were dispatched to the 3000 block of North Illinois Street near the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis to investigate an armed carjacking.

They arrived and spoke with the victim, who said three masked people approached him, pointed a firearm at him, and said, “Give me the keys.”

The suspects got into the victim’s silver Dodge Journey and went west from Illinois and 30th streets.

Around 12:45 a.m., officers saw the stolen Dodge driving north near 30th Street and Sherman Drive and attempted to pull them over. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit followed. It eventually ended when the vehicle crashed in the 3800 block of Harvest Avenue, a 10-minute drive northeast from where the chase started.

The three suspects fled on foot, but one was arrested shortly after. The two others are still on the run.

The suspect, identified as a juvenile male, faces charges of armed carjacking, auto theft, resisting law enforcement, and refusal to identify.

Anyone with information on the carjacking or who can identify the suspects in the pictures below was asked to contact Det. Todd Lappin by email at Todd.Lappin2@indy.gov or call Crime Stoppers.