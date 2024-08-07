Indianapolis celebrates National Night Out

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dozens of communities around central Indiana celebrated National Night Out Tuesday.

The nationwide event lets police officers interact with the people law enforcement protects.

Danita Hoskin is president of the Crown Hill Neighborhood Association. She’s been involved with National Night Out for the past decade. “It’s an opportunity for the residents to interact with our law enforcement, the people who protect and serve us, and it gives law enforcement the opportunity to get to know who they are protecting and serving.”

Hoskin said she’s gotten to know the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s North District officers that have patrolled Crown Hill over the years.

The Butler-Tarkington community, which is adjacent to Crown Hill, did not have a National Night Out celebration. Stephanie Patterson Cline, president of the Butler-Tarkington Neighborhood Association, joined the festivities at Crown Hill. “If you have a rapport with the policeman that patrol your area, that’s the game changer.”

Patterson Cline says it’s vital people engage with their neighborhood associations year-round, not just during National Night Out. She says the best defense against crime is a good neighbor.

“You also get to talk to your neighbors, and they give you tips and tricks about what they’re doing. If something happens, you’re always looking to see if your neighbor’s video camera caught them.”

Communities in at least 60 towns and cities across Indiana celebrated National Night Out this year.