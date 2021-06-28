Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis Crime Gun Intelligence Center arrests 7, seizes illegal drugs and guns

by: Jacey Crawford
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a month-long investigation, Indianapolis Crime Gun Intelligence Center (CGIC) detectives arrested seven individuals for their alleged involvement with illegal firearm possession and narcotics trafficking at two locations in Indianapolis.

During the month of June, CGIC partnered with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department SWAT team and other IMPD teams to target known crime contributors.

The investigation led to detectives seizing five handguns, rifle ammunition, three bullet-resistant vests, Xanax, marijuana, THC edibles, heroin, fentanyl, cash and a stolen vehicle.

Kevin Nunez Macias, 22, Blake Begley, 19, Roberto Torres-Ginett, 19, Luis Mandujano, 29, and three juveniles were arrested with charges including dealing and possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and auto theft.

Anyone with additional information regarding these cases is asked to contact CGIC at IndyCGIC@Indy.gov.

