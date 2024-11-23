Last of 3 convicted for 2020 crime spree gets 194 years in prison

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The last of three people convicted of more than a dozen crimes that happened during a week in October 2020 was sentenced to 194 years in prison, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.

A jury had convicted Richard Garrett in late October in Marion Superior Court 31 after a six-day trial. It was his second trial. Earlier this year, the prosecutor’s office says, Garrett allegedly struck his attorney in court, leading to a mistrial.

Garrett, Delance Hatcher and Rashaana Farrow participated in 13 Marion County incidents, including nonfatal shootings; armed robbery; a carjacking; a hit-and-run that led to the death of Anthony Mack in the 3500 block of Tacoma Avenue on Oct. 17, 2020; and the murder of Devon Gillespie, 19, of Indianapolis, on Aug. 17, 2020, in the 2900 block of East 38th Street.

Garrett and Farrow were arrested in November 2020 for their alleged involvement in the unrelated death of Fishers Police Department K-9 Harlej. Garrett was arrested while in possession of a .45 mm handgun.

Garrett’s list of crimes included reckless homicide; conspiracy to commit murder; robbery resulting in bodily injuries; two counts of aggravated battery; armed robbery; and four counts of carrying a handgun without a license.

A news release issued in October from the prosecutor’s office said, “Delance Hatcher and Rashaana Farrow were also charged for their roles in these incidents. Last year, Hatcher received a 65-year sentence for his role in this matter. Farrow pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Murder (Level 2 Felony) and is now serving a 30-year sentence.”

Shell casings at crime scenes matched firearms Garrett and Hatcher had. Phone records that placed them at crime scenes also helped to convict them.