Deputy chief: IMPD ‘will use covert measures’ to catch final fugitive in drug bust

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police on Thursday called a Wednesday drug bust a success.

Police say 11 people were part of a drug trafficking organization that began in February. They worked together to distribute about a pound or more of methamphetamine in the Indianapolis area. A 12th person, Joseph Grubb, on Thursday remained a fugitive from police.

WISHTV.com first reported on the indictments Thursday afternoon after the U.S. Department of Justice issued a news release.

Deputy Chief Kendale Adams of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday said, “We will use covert measures to try to apprehend the last individual. If those fail, we will use overt measures like Crime Stoppers.”

Authorities say James Tyus Jr. 39, of Indianapolis, acted as the ringleader.

James Sublett Jr. of Westfield, was his supplier.

The other nine who were arrested were dealers and distributors: Matthew R.P. Fishman, 38, of Bloomington; Megan L. Gaskin, 29, of Indianapolis; Joseph A. Grubb, 37, of Bloomfield; Amanda N. Hornaday, 40, of Indianapolis; Candace L. Rich, 44, of Indianapolis; Ashley N. Russell, 38, of Indianapolis; Colton K. Shorkey, 33, of Franklin: Kelly A. Willis, 52, of Indianapolis: and Thomas R. Winkley, 45, of Indianapolis.

All of them face charges in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, based in Indianapolis.

If convicted, all of them could face life sentences in federal prison.

The deputy chief said, “I think one thing they need to know is we’re not done. … We continue to work this drug trafficking organization because there is more.”

Police say the meth deals happened in many locations: parking lots, gas stations, apartment complexes, motels, and a gentlemen’s club. IMPD worked with 16 agencies — including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Attorney’s Office — in the monthslong investigation that led to Wednesday’s arrests. The bust involved 22 arrest and search warrants served at 11 locations in central Indiana.

Adams said, “Violence is often associated with this group. To maintain their power, they often use will violence, whether its shooting, battery, intimidation. These are the types of things that go with these groups that try to maintain their drug trafficking organization.”

News 8’s Gregg Montgomery contributed to this report.

