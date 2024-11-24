12 hours of shootings in Indianapolis leave 1 dead, 3 critical, many others shot

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A violent 12 hours of shootings on Indianapolis’ east and south sides have left one person dead, three critically hurt, and multiple others injured.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, six of those shootings happened since midnight Sunday. Two additional shootings happened Saturday night, leaving two people in critical condition.

Sunday’s first shooting happened at 1 a.m. in the 2300 block of East 40th Street, where three people were shot and taken to three different hospitals in stable condition.

At 2:30 a.m. another shooting occurred near an abandoned liquor store in the 4200 block of E. New York Street, where one man died and another is in critical condition. IMPD has not identified the victim of this shooting.

At 2:50 a.m., a shooting happened on the 2300 block of N LaSalle Street, where one person was shot.

IMPD officers were then sent to the nightclub Brad’s Brass Flamingo at 4011 Southeastern Ave. around 3:15 a.m. Police found one person shot but in stable condition.

IMPD was also called at 4 a.m. to a shooting at a home on 2500 block of South Randolph Street where the victim is in stable condition. Fifteen minutes later, another shooting at Congaree Drive on the far east side, where that victim is also in stable condition.

IMPD has not announced any arrests related to these shootings. Anyone with information on these incidents was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.

Timeline of shootings from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday