Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis finishes 2021 with record-breaking 271 homicides

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Circle City saw a record-breaking 271 homicides in 2021.

In November, Indianapolis surpassed the total homicides for 2020.

Twenty-two of the 271 homicides were classified as self-defense, defense of another, recklessness or “officer-involved.”

July was the deadliest month of the year, as the city tallied 33 homicides — that compares to only 18 the same time in 2020.

November and September were the calmest, with 15 homicides in those months.

Five bills were filed by Marion County lawmakers last month that seek to reform the criminal justice system and address the city’s high murder rate.