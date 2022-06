Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis firefighter arrested by IMPD

A patch for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on the shoulder sleeve of an unidentified police officer. (WISH Photo, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers have arrested Indianapolis firefighter, Nathaniel Waldroup, on a criminal charge for an off-duty incident, IFD announced Thursday.

Waldroup is an active firefighter with the IFD and has served on the department for 2 years. He is currently on leave without pay.

The IFD will be monitoring the pending investigation by IMPD on Waldroup.

This story will be updated as more information is gathered.