Indianapolis hands out badges to 23 new police officers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis on Friday welcomed 23 new probationary police officers to serve the city.

Democratic Mayor Joseph Hogsett and Police Chief Christopher Bailey handed out the probationary officers’ badges during a graduation ceremony that came after 28 grueling weeks of training.

The new officers learned in skills in de-escalation, implicit bias, and the recognition of mental health issues.

They next will complete 20 weeks of additional training in the field.

For one new graduate, Terrance Campbell, getting his badge was his dream. “I always wanted to be a police officer since I was young; just seeing them carry themselves, the leadership quality, being able to interact with the community.”

IMPD says the new recruits will be on probation for a year.