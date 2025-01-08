Two people found dead in Indianapolis east side home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were found dead with gunshot wounds inside of a home, said the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Officers were conducting a welfare check on a person at the 5200 block of East 20th Place, near Emerson Avenue and East 21st street, around 2:27 p.m. Tuesday.
An adult male and female victim were found in the home with gunshot wounds.
Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
IMPD has not released more information on the incident.
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.