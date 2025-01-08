Two people found dead in Indianapolis east side home

Illuminated red and blue police lights on the roof of an IMPD patrol car. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were found dead with gunshot wounds inside of a home, said the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were conducting a welfare check on a person at the 5200 block of East 20th Place, near Emerson Avenue and East 21st street, around 2:27 p.m. Tuesday.

An adult male and female victim were found in the home with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD has not released more information on the incident.