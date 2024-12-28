Disturbing details emerge after 7-year-old boy found dead in house

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police investigation revealed some harrowing details on the tragic death of 7-year-old Kayden Gavarrete.

His body was found Sunday afternoon in a house on the Indianapolis west side after his father called for help.

Kayden’s father, Kevin R. Gavarrete, 26, and his ex-girlfriend, Julia M. Sizemore, 20, are now facing charges of neglect resulting in his death, as News 8 reported Monday.

As police continue to gather evidence and information surrounding this heartbreaking case, court documents obtained Friday by News 8 unveiled disturbing insights into Kayden’s final days.

According to the probable cause affidavits for Kevin Gavarrete and Sizemore, Kayden was found unresponsive in his house. His body showed severe signs of trauma, malnourishment, and other evidence, including bruises, burns and scars.

The coroner on scene found Kayden’s body had rigor mortis in the jaw and head only. His body also showed multiple cuts, scabs, and bruises on his face and head, and bruises on his lower stomach, legs, and feet. He was found in the Bluey sleeping bag he slept in.

Court documents also show that Sizemore had left Kevin Gavarrete, and was found at an extended-stay hotel near Indianapolis International Airport.

Kayden was reportedly homeschooled after being pulled from school due to bullying.

Kevin Gavarrete told police that the boy had been unwell for about a month and showed signs of acting out after the death of his biological mother.

The father also told police that Kayden may have been drinking contents from bottles with “chemicals in the kitchen.”

Kevin Gavarrete and his ex-girlfriend also told police that Kayden had not been seen by a doctor in over a year and weighed just 45 pounds.

A long-time neighbor who lives down the street from the house said he often helps other residents but found the interactions with the arrested couple to be “off” when he offered to assist with lawn care. The neighbor, who would only identify himself as “Jeremy,” said “It’s so shocking right now and close to home. If you don’t want your kids, take them to somebody. Call somebody. There is always someone who will take them.”

Kevin Gavarrete and Sizemore remained in the Marion County jail on Friday night. Online jail records showed Gavarrete’s next court appearance will be at 10 a.m. Thursday. A future court date for Sizemore was not immediately available Friday night.

Police urged anyone with information to contact Detective Cody Gaddis at 317-327-6875. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.