Indianapolis man accused in 2022 homicide extradited from Texas jail

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who was being held in Texas was extradited to Indianapolis for his alleged involvement in a 2022 homicide.

Mario Pena, 28, of Indianapolis, was arrested by Texas authorities on an unrelated charge before he was extradited to Indy Thursday on a warrant for his accused role in the death of 30-year-old Luis Hernandez, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

Just after 3 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2022, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 6300 block of West 34th Street. Upon arrival, officers located Hernandez with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Hernandez was transported to an area hospital, where he later died, police say.

IMPD homicide detectives continued their investigation and identified Pena as a suspect. On March 7, the Marion County Prosecutors Office filed charges for murder against Pena. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Pena was extradited to Marion County and booked at the Community Justice Center. His initial court hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Sept. 8.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Michael.Wright@indy.gov.