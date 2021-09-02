Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis man and woman arrested in Brown County murder investigation

NASHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Two Indianapolis residents have been arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred in Brown County last year, the Indiana State Police said in a press release on Thursday.

According to police, Paul Fox, 64, and Candy Lopez Ortega, 28, were taken into custody and held at the Brown County Jail.

On Nov. 21, 2020, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area near the intersection of Bean Blossom Road and Bell Road on reports of a dead body being found. The subject was identified as Angela Weisheit, 38, of Indianapolis, and the manner of death was determined to be homicide.

According to ISP, Fox is charged with murder, and Lopez Ortega is charged with assisting a criminal.

Online court records do not yet indicate an initial appearance date for either suspect.