Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis man arrested after shooting at Anderson gas station

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Anderson man was arrested in connection to the shooting of an Indianapolis man Wednesday afternoon inside a gas station, Anderson Police Department said Thursday.

Maine Diamond, 28, remained in serious condition in intensive care at an Indianapolis hospital, the department said in a news release issued Thursday night.

Police were called to a shooting at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Conoco station at 1002 Nichol Ave. That’s near downtown at the intersection with Madison Avenue.

Bernard M. Stidhum, 33, of Anderson, surrendered to authorities as part of a search warrant issued for a home in the 1500 block of West Fourth Street. That’s a residential area near River Bend Park in the Madison County city.

Caleb McKnight, the department’s public information officer, says Stidhum entered the gas station and began shooting at Diamond.

Diamond was taken to an Anderson hospital and later moved to an Indianapolis hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the department at 765-648-6755 or report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

A jail-booking photo of Stidhum was not immediately available from the Madison County jail on Thursday night.