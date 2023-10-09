Indianapolis man arrested after single-vehicle fatal crash on I-65

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was arrested by Indiana State Police after a single-vehicle fatal crash on I-65 early Sunday morning.

At 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a Jeep was traveling northbound near the 170 mile marker. For unknown reasons, the Jeep ran off the east side of the road, overcorrected, went back across the interstate, and struck the guard rail in the median. The Jeep went through the guard rail and came to rest, facing northbound on the inside shoulder of the southbound lanes.

The Jeep then became fully engulfed in flames.

The passenger of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tippecanoe County coroner. The passenger’s name will be revealed at a later date by the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office.

The driver fled on foot from the scene of the crash. After searching the area, police located the driver near the interstate and took him into custody. The driver was identified as Max Vanegas, 35, of Indianapolis.

Investigators were able to develop probable cause to believe Vanegas was under the influence. Vanegas sent transported to a local hospital for a certified test. The results of the test are pending. Vanegas was medically cleared from the hospital and transported to the Tippecanoe County Jail.

Vanegas is being preliminarily charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash, operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, and two more counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.