Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis man arrested, charged with northeast side murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was arrested and charged for the September homicide of a woman on the city’s northeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers on Tuesday arrested 34-year-old Erik Hale. He is accused of killing 52-year-old Pamela Garruto and faces charges of murder, aggravated battery, robbery, criminal recklessness and possession of a handgun by a felon.

On the night of Sept. 11, IMPD officers were sent to a home on East 34th Street and Brouse Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found 52-year-old Pamela Garruto and a man whose name was not shared by police. Both had been shot; Garruto died at the scene.

The man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Homicide detectives began investigating the scene and learned that there was a domestic incident between Garruto and her boyfriend a few days prior. Garruto’s nose was busted and her boyfriend was arrested, according to court docs.

After the incident, Garruto began living with Hale.

On the night of the shooting, Garruto and the man she was found with were sitting in the man’s truck when they were shot.

Police say they linked Hale to the crime using forensic evidence.

IMPD did not say what kind of relationship, if any, Hale had with either of the victims.