Murder arrest made in Meadowlark Drive mass shooting on Christmas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been arrested for his role in the Christmas Day mass shooting on Meadowlark Drive that left one woman dead and five others injured, Indianapolis police said Thursday.

Andres Sanchez Garzon, 35, was under arrest for the death of the death of 37-year-old Ana Paredes, one of the people shot inside a house on the 6400 block of Meadowlark Drive. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to the home a few blocks east of the intersection of 42nd Street and Arlington Avenue.

IMPD had not released a jail booking photo for Sanchez Garzon by Thursday evening.

News 8 talked with one neighbor, a woman who asked to remain anonymous. She says she’s lived in the Devington neighborhood over 30 years. She was shocked to learn something happened in her relatively quiet neighborhood on the holiday.

The anonymous woman said, “I have a Ring doorbell camera and I always check because I know on weekends there’s always a lot of traffic going on, so when I looked I saw all the crime scene tape and stuff, so I came back home over here.”

Neighbors have told News 8 that other disturbances have happened at the home.

The holiday gathering turned tragic involved family and friends, police said Wednesday, and a disturbance escalated to the shooting.

IMPD says officers at the shooting scene found four uninjured children, all younger than 18, inside the home.

Officer Drew Brown with IMPD said Thursday, “Think about all the children that were in that living room. Think about those shots that rang out around them on what’s supposed to be a happy day. They’re going to have to look back on Christmas Day as a day of tragedy. Make no mistake were going to support them through that, but we need to resolve conflicts peacefully.”

Brown says he’s thankful to the people in the community who gave police information quickly so that Sanchez Garzon could be caught. He was not shot but was found hiding in nearby bushes moments after the shooting. He was taken from the shooting to a hospital with minor injuries.

IMPD asks anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Larry Craciunoiu at 317-327-3475 or via email at larry.craciunoiu@indy.gov.

News 8’s Gregg Montgomery contributed to this report.