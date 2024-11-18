Suspect arrested in August shopping center shooting that left man, 3-year-old dead

Medics and IMPD investigators at a double murder scene at the Shadeland Station Shopping Center on Aug. 26, 2024. Police say William Paschall-Young, 22, was arrested on Nov. 16, 2024, for his role in the deaths of Jaishawn Johnson, 22, and Armonie Booker, 3. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was arrested Saturday for his role in a double murder that happened at a shopping center on Indy’s east side in late August.

William Paschall-Young, 22, faces murder charges for the Aug. 26 double murders of Jaishawn Johnson, 22, and Armonie Booker, 3.

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 to investigate a shooting at the Shadeland Station Shopping Center in the 7400 block of Shadeland Avenue.

Officers arrived and located Johnson and Booker with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. While Johnson died at the scene, Booker died shortly after arriving at a hospital.

During their investigation, detectives identified Paschall-Young as a suspect.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged him with two counts of murder in September. He was then arrested by IMPD during a traffic stop on Sherman Drive Saturday.

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey says this arrest is “a significant step toward justice.”

This arrest marks a significant step toward justice for the families affected by this tragedy, including the innocent toddler whose life was senselessly cut short. The impact of this violent act continues to reverberate throughout our community and weigh heavily on the families of the victims. I want to thank our detectives for their relentless pursuit of justice over the past three months, and I want to recognize the East District officer whose sharp instincts during a traffic stop led to this arrest. We will stand with the families as they continue to heal from this unimaginable loss, and we remain committed to seeking justice for those we have lost. IMPD Chief Chris Bailey

Paschall-Young was listed as an inmate at the Marion County jail Monday morning. He was being held without bond and faces an additional charge of dangerous possession of a firearm.

News 8 has reached out for more information on Paschall-Young’s arrest.