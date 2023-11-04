Indianapolis man arrested for alleged role in October homicide

Mugshot of 28-year-old Ja'que Mason, who was arrested for his alleged role in the murder of 29-year-old Abel Ramos in late October. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was arrested Thursday for his alleged role in a fatal shooting in October.

On Oct. 21, at 1:30 a.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 5500 block of Georgetown Road on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived to the scene, they located 29-year-old Abel Ramos suffering from gunshot wounds. Ramos was transported to Eskenazi Hospital, where he later died. Investigators spoke to multiple witnesses at the scene.

Later in the day, IMPD detectives spoke with additional individuals believed to be involved in the incident, including 28-year-old Ja’que Mason, who detectives identified as the person responsible for the shooting. Mason was released the same day after consulting with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed an arrest warrant for Mason on Oct. 30 for the charge of murder. Mason was located on Nov. 2 in the 800 block of Commerce Parkway in Greenwood, Indiana. He was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail.