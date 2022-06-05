Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed woman on bicycle

A mugshot of Kyle Brigdon, the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is in custody following a Wednesday hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on a bicycle, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday.

Police on Friday arrested 27-year-old Kyle Brigdon for leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

Kayla Bowling, 29, was hit by a vehicle while riding her bike in the 4000 block of South Rural Street, according to IMPD. That’s across from Sarah Shank Golf Course on the city’s south side.

Police found Bowling and her damaged bicycle in a driveway near the intersection of Rural and Troy Streets. She was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

Before she died, Bowling gave detectives the license plate number of the vehicle that hit her, according to IMPD.

Police connected the license plate of the suspect vehicle to Brigdon, who was arrested at a home on West Michigan Street.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Det. Eric Amos by email or by calling 317-327-3475.