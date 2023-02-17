Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis man arrested for murder at Michigan Food Market

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives have arrested 19-year-old Curtis Williams for his involvement in the murder of 18-year-old Kenzel Bones.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, officers responded to a report of a person shot inside the Michigan Food Market located at 3800 block of W. Michigan St. Upon arriving at the store, police located Bones with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Medical services arrived on the scene and determined that Bones was deceased.

IMPD began their investigation and were later able to identify Williams as the primary suspect.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, IMPD officers conducted a search warrant in connection to the homicide. Police located Williams, multiple firearms, including one with an illegal machine gun conversion device (commonly known as a “Glock switch”), and narcotics.

Williams was arrested for murder in connection to the Feb. 4 homicide, dealing in a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, dealing marijuana, possession of a machine gun, possession of marijuana, and maintaining a common nuisance in connection with the search warrant on February 16.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and determine the final charging decisions.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS)