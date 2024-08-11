Indianapolis man arrested for setting his own home on fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested on Saturday after setting his own home on fire and barricading himself, the Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) said in a news release.

At 5:50 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) responded to a domestic call at a residence in the 1110 block of North Mount Street. That is a residential area on the city’s west side. Officers removed an uncooperative 58-year-old man from his burning home after occupants say he intentionally set it on fire and barricaded himself.

Officers arrested the man after removing him.

Officers attempted to extinguish the fire with an extinguisher to no avail. Firefighters with the Indianapolis Fire Department arrived and made an aggressive attack on the fire, marking it under control within 20 minutes. A firefighter suffered a slight injury and was taken to Methodist Hospital.

IMPD and IFD are investigating the domestic incident and arson incident. No further information was provided.

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department via X)

