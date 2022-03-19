Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis man arrested for shooting woman on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police have arrested an Indianapolis man for a shooting on Interstate 70 that sent a Grant County woman to the hospital.

Police took 19-year-old Darius Beard into custody Friday afternoon in the area of 38th Street and Drexel Avenue. State troopers initially tried to stop Beard while he was driving, but he tried to run from them before eventually being arrested.

State Police say Beard shot a 21-year-old Grant County woman Thursday afternoon on westbound I-70 between I-465 and Post Road.

After being shot, the woman drove onto the inner shoulder, where her vehicle hit the center wall and then came to rest.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. A male passenger in the car was not hurt.

Beard is currently in the Marion County Adult Detention Center on preliminary charges of aggravated battery, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, and resisting law enforcement causing injury.

State Police say information from multiple witnesses who dialed 911 after the shooting helped lead to Beard’s arrest.