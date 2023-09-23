Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indianapolis man arrested in connection with street takeover activity

Marquis Gibbs, 24, is charged with obstructing traffic as a felony and disorderly conduct. (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 24-year-old Marquis Gibbs Saturday on a warrant for his alleged role in a street takeover activity.

IMPD detectives identified Gibbs as a suspect in obstructing traffic at West 27th Street and MLK on Sept. 10. The incident involved multiple people surrounding an IMPD vehicle/officer who was responding to a 911 call. Gibbs was taken into custody by officers with the IMPD’s Violent Crimes Unit and IMPD K9 officers.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged Gibbs Friday with obstructing traffic as a felony and disorderly conduct.

In March, Gibbs was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia during a street takeover.

Crime Map

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Lafayette man arrested for murder
Crime Watch 8 /
Auto workers still have room...
National News /
As the world’s problems grow...
National News /
Many states are expanding their...
National News /
Pope Francis insists Europe doesn’t...
International News /
Historians race to find Great...
National News /
A landslide in Sweden causes...
International News /
New York City further tightens...
National News /