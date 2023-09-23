Indianapolis man arrested in connection with street takeover activity

Marquis Gibbs, 24, is charged with obstructing traffic as a felony and disorderly conduct. (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 24-year-old Marquis Gibbs Saturday on a warrant for his alleged role in a street takeover activity.

IMPD detectives identified Gibbs as a suspect in obstructing traffic at West 27th Street and MLK on Sept. 10. The incident involved multiple people surrounding an IMPD vehicle/officer who was responding to a 911 call. Gibbs was taken into custody by officers with the IMPD’s Violent Crimes Unit and IMPD K9 officers.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged Gibbs Friday with obstructing traffic as a felony and disorderly conduct.

In March, Gibbs was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia during a street takeover.