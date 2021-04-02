Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis man arrested in fatal I-65 shooting

Antonio King is facing a preliminary murder charge for the shooting death of 14-year-old Malik Phillips. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State police arrested an Indianapolis man Thursday night in connection to the Tuesday shooting death of a 24-year-old man on Interstate 65.

Indiana State Police arrested Antonio King, 28, of Indianapolis, Thursday night on the city’s west side. King is facing a preliminary murder charge in the death of 24-year-old Malik Phillips.

Phillips died Tuesday after he was shot while riding in an SUV on I-65 near Lafayette Road.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department determined the shooting happened when shots were fired from another vehicle into the dark purple Scion Phillips was riding in.

Phillips was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine formal charges against King. Information about an initial court appearance has not been released.