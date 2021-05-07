Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis man charged after police confiscate 10 pounds of marijuana, $23k in cash, 11 guns

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on April 25, 2021, confiscated 10 pounds of marijuana along with seven guns and $23,000 in cash, as well as other drugs and paraphernalia. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 21-year-old Indianapolis man faces multiple felony drug dealing charges after police in late April confiscated 10 pounds of marijuana, 11 guns and more than $23,000 in cash after receiving anonymous tips about his dealing, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Friday.

IMPD’s SWAT unit on April 25 served Devon McManus with a warrant at his home in the 4500 block of Beth Ann Drive, near Interstate 465 and Mann Road on the city’s southwest side.

Devon McManus, 21. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

The IMPD Violent Crime Task Force and Violence Reduction Team seized seven handguns; four rifles; a rifle scope; ammunition; $23,964 in cash; 150 oxycodone/hydrocodone/Xanax pills; 10 pounds of marijuana, two pounds of shatter, a concentrated marijuana extract; 1,300 vape pens, most of which contained THC; marijuana and THC edibles; and scales, money counters and heat-seal machines.

McManus was charged two counts of dealing a narcotic, three counts of dealing a Schedule IV controlled substance and one count of dealing marijuana between 30 grams and 10 pounds, all felonies. McManus was booked into the Marion County Jail on April 25 and bonded out the next day, online records show.

He is next due in court on June 23, and his case lists three co-defendants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.