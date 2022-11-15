Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis man charged for armed robberies at PetSmart, Subway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man faces charges after being accused of robbing two businesses at gunpoint.

James Bennett, 43, is accused of robbing a Subway restaurant in the 6500 block of West Washington Street on the afternoon of Oct. 24 and at PetSmart in the 9700 block of East Washington Street on the evening of Nov. 4. According to a police report, someone was injured in the PetSmart incident.

Detectives investigating the cases believed the same suspect to be behind both.

Police had surveillance footage of the suspect vehicle in the Subway robbery and witness descriptions from both cases to help them solve the case.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department located the suspect vehicle on Nov. 9 and arrested Bennett.

He faces three felony charges in the case for armed robbery, robbery resulting in bodily injury and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

He has an initial court appearance on Tuesday afternoon.