Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis man charged with murder for 2nd time this year

On Feb. 23, 2021, Crime Gun Intelligence Center detectives and special-weapons-and-tactics officers were in the process of tracking 21-year-old Tavon Macklin in the 3300 block of Forest Manor Avenue when they stopped a car he was in and he exchanged fire with officers, IMPD said. (WISH Photo/Demie Johnson)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man awaiting trial for a murder case in Indianapolis has now been charged in another murder investigation.

Tavon Macklin, 22, is now charged for the murders of two men in early 2021.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested Macklin in February following a gunbattle involving detectives and a SWAT team. Macklin was wanted on warrants for the murder and robbery of 29-year-old Justin White on Jan. 17 near Troy and Keystone avenues. According to court documents, Macklin and co-defendant John Ziegler opened fire on White as he tried to avoid being robbed after stopping at a gas station after work.

Macklin was shot and taken into custody on Feb. 23 after allegedly exchanging gunfire with officers on Feb. 23 in the 3330 block of Forest Manor Avenue. No officers were hurt in the shooting but several patrol cars were hit. Macklin was taken to a hospital in critical condition. For the shootout with IMPD officers, Macklin faces ten felonies for attempted murder, criminal recklessness and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Macklin previously took plea agreements in two separate armed robbery cases in 2016.

IMPD released video of the gunbattle in May.

On Friday, IMPD announced that Macklin was arrested for the murder of 53-year-old Eugenio Roman. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has filed formal charges in the case for murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

According to court documents, surveillance video shows Roman walk out of his business, Taqueria El Maguey near 38th Street and Moller Road on the city’s west side, and get into his vehicle. Another vehicle pulls up to Roman’s vehicle, two suspects get out, accost him and fired several shots. The suspects can be seen rummaging through the vehicle and Roman’s pockets, according to investigators. Court documents acquired by News 8 do not indicate an identity for another suspect.

An autopsy determined Roman had been shot multiple times.

Investigators say casings found at the scene of Roman’s murder were determined to have been fired by the gun found on Macklin on Feb. 23 after the gunbattle. Macklin’s DNA was also found on a shell casing.

Macklin’s next court date is scheduled for Jan. 26.

Altogether, Macklin faces 17 felony charges across the three open cases.

News 8 has requested a mugshot of Macklin from IMPD.