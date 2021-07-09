Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis man charged with reckless homicide in fatal Muncie crash

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was arrested and charged with reckless homicide in a Muncie crash that killed a man in September.

Indiana State Police arrested Melvin Weaver, 29, of Indianapolis, near his Indianapolis home Thursday night.

Weaver was charged with reckless homicide, obstruction of justice, reckless driving, and driving while suspended. He was booked in the Delaware County Jail.

Police believe Weaver was driving faster than 90 mph on Sept. 26, 2020, just before he crashed into the back of a red 1972 Triumph GT6 that was stopped for a red light at McGalliard Road on US 35, also known as the Muncie Bypass.

The driver of the Triumph, Matthew Adams, 28, of Tipton, was killed in the crash. His wife, Anna Adams was seriously injured.

Another driver was also injured in a second collision that occurred as a result of the initial crash, police said.

Police said Weaver also had two outstanding arrest warrants at the time he was taken into custody Thursday. One arrest warrant was out of Marion County for possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended, and possession of paraphernalia. Another arrest warrant was out of Johnson County for driving while suspended and speeding.