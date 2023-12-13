Indianapolis man charged with selling fentanyl to Whitestown man, resulting in overdose death

Mugshot of Lonnie Haskins Jr., 26, of Indianapolis, Indiana. Haskins was arrested and charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death. (Provided Photo/Whitestown Police Department)

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was arrested and charged by police for selling fentanyl to a Whitestown man, resulting in a fatal overdose.

On June 16, officers with the Whitestown Police Department responded to a death investigation in Whitestown. Investigators at the scene of the death determined it was the result of a fentanyl overdose. The dead individual was identified as Jeremiah McClaine, 38, of Whitestown. Investigators later identified a potential suspect who appeared to complete a drug transaction with McClaine on the night of his death.

During the investigation, investigators discovered the potential suspect was actively selling counterfeit prescription pills made with fentanyl, imitating a real opiate-based prescription pill.

On Nov. 2, following a long investigation, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Whitestown Police Department arrested Lonnie L. Haskins Jr., 26, of Indianapolis, Indiana, for dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.