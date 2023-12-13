Search
Indianapolis man charged with selling fentanyl to Whitestown man, resulting in overdose death

Mugshot of Lonnie Haskins Jr., 26, of Indianapolis, Indiana. Haskins was arrested and charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death. (Provided Photo/Whitestown Police Department)
by: Jay Adkins
WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was arrested and charged by police for selling fentanyl to a Whitestown man, resulting in a fatal overdose.

On June 16, officers with the Whitestown Police Department responded to a death investigation in Whitestown. Investigators at the scene of the death determined it was the result of a fentanyl overdose. The dead individual was identified as Jeremiah McClaine, 38, of Whitestown. Investigators later identified a potential suspect who appeared to complete a drug transaction with McClaine on the night of his death.

During the investigation, investigators discovered the potential suspect was actively selling counterfeit prescription pills made with fentanyl, imitating a real opiate-based prescription pill.

On Nov. 2, following a long investigation, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Whitestown Police Department arrested Lonnie L. Haskins Jr., 26, of Indianapolis, Indiana, for dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.

