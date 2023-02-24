Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis man convicted for 2021 murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced today that Marcus Dalton has been convicted of murder and carrying a handgun without a license for his role in the April 2021 shooting that resulted in the death of Demetri Swann.

In April 2021, Police responded to a person shot in the 900 block of North Tuxedo Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found Demetri Swann in an alley, where he died.

Investigators were able to find and review surveillance footage that captured the sounds of gunfire, as well as two suspects walking from the alley and leaving the scene in a black vehicle.

While officers were speaking with a nearby resident, they noticed Marcus Dalton walking of a nearby house. Dalton was arrested after matching the description of one suspect.

Investigators issued a search warrant for the residence where Dalton was arrested, the vehicle, and Dalton’s backpack, where they found both murder weapons. The other suspect, an unidentified 13-year-old boy, was located in the residence and arrested.