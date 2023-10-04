Indianapolis man convicted for 2021 shooting of girlfriend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Wednesday that Alsham Laster has been convicted in the July 2021 shooting of Latisha Burnett.

Indiana Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to investigate a residence on Luett Avenue on July 12, 2021. When they arrived, officers found Latisha Burnett deceased on the bedroom floor with three gunshot wounds.

Neighbors confirmed with detectives that Laster owned the residence. They also stated that they hadn’t seen Burnett since the previous week.

Laster was located driving a vehicle registered to Burnett. Officers executed a search warrant and found blood-stained sweatpants and Laster’s work equipment.

Digital forensics made on Laster’s phone showed an image of Burnett taken two days before the 911 call. Burnett was pictured on the floor, wearing the same clothing from when she was found by police. They also linked Laster’s phone to a 911 call made on the same day.

“This is a devastating instance of domestic violence, and we are proud to have secured justice for Ms. Burnett’s loved ones in the wake of her tragic death,” Mears said in a news release. “It is crucial that we as a community speak up and take action when the signs of an abusive relationship are present.”

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25.