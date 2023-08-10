Indianapolis man convicted for dealing narcotics and possession of narcotics

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Thursday that Anthony Barnes has been convicted of seven felony counts of dealing and possession of narcotics.

The convictions include dealing in methamphetamine, two counts of dealing in a narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, and three counts of possession of a narcotic drug. Barnes was also convicted of the habitual sentencing enhancement. He was convicted after a two-day trial this week.

On August 21, 2020, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a Barnes’ vehicle for an expired registration. At the same time, IMPD SWAT executed a search warrant at a residence in the 5000 block of Emerson Court. During the search, detectives discovered numerous items consistent with narcotic distribution and sales.

Investigators identified the following substances recovered from the residence: marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, hydrocodone, and fentanyl.

A sentencing hearing for Barnes has been scheduled for September 22 at 11 a.m.