Indianapolis man convicted in 2019 murder of woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man has been convicted of murder, attempted murder, and carrying a handgun without a license for a shooting killing a woman in 2019 and seriously injuring another woman.

According to a news release, on Nov. 20, 2019 a Hendricks County deputy was flagged down by Jermaine Lamar to a vehicle at U.S. 40 and Spring Street. Latasha Sims and an unknown woman were suffering from gunshot wounds to the head. The surviving woman, who authorities have not named, told investigators that her boyfriend, Lamar, shot Sims and her inside of the vehicle near I-65/I-70 south of the North Split.

Lamar’s girlfriend told police that he was driving them home after leaving a friend’s house. During the drive, Lamar began to yell at her. Lamar then pulled over and began to shoot Sims, who was asleep in the backseat. After Lamar fatally shot Sims, Lamar shot the girlfriend in the left side of the head, according to police.

Lamar was found guilty Wednesday after a two-day jury trial. He is scheduled to be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. May 12 in Criminal Court 27.