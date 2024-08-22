Indianapolis man convicted in road rage shooting that killed man returning home from work

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man has been convicted in a road rage highway shooting that killed a central Indiana man who was returning home after a long shift at work, prosecutors said.

A Marion County jury convicted Dion Kimbrough, 24, on Wednesday of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in the shooting death of Eli Hickerson, 30, of Carthage.

Hickerson was a passenger in a car on July 18, 2022, when he was shot by Kimbrough, who was driving a box truck as the two vehicles were traveling along Interstate 70 on Indianapolis’ far east side, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday in a statement. Hickerson died at a nearby hospital.

“Eli was just a passenger riding home after a long shift at work when he was killed,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. “Last night, a Marion County jury took a stand against the road rage violence that we continue to see more frequently on our roadways.”

Investigators arrested Kimbrough after learning the box truck belonged to an Indianapolis concrete construction business and speaking to its owners.

The car’s driver told investigators he saw a box truck driving erratically on Interstate 465 before it began following his vehicle as he exited onto I-70, prosecutors said. He said the box truck then approached his car, and the truck’s driver fired multiple shots, fatally wounding Hickerson.

Kimbrough’s sentencing is set for Sept. 13. He faces 45 to 65 years in prison on the murder charge and 2 to 12 years on the firearms charge, said his attorney, Israel Nunez Cruz.

He said Kimbrough is “extremely disappointed” by the verdict and said his client had acted in self-defense. Kimbrough plans to appeal his conviction, Cruz said.

